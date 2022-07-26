Greene County Commission selects first businesses for ARPA funds

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County Commission approved 57 awards to small businesses that applied for American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) COVID-19 relief funds.

The following is a list of those businesses and awards in their dollar amount:

First group of Greene County ARPA funds for small businesses awarded (No. 1). (ky3)

First Group of Greene County ARPA Funds for Small Businesses Awarded (No. 2). (ky3)

First Group of Greene County ARPA Funds for Small Businesses Awarded (No. 3). (ky3)

A total of $760,034.75 was awarded to businesses in this first funding group. More applications submitted are being reviewed and will be awarded in the future. The first-round application period was open for six weeks, from April 20 to May 31.

The county used federal ARPA guidelines to determine award eligibility. Additionally, the county set up an online application process where businesses had to demonstrate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and provide supporting documentation.

Awards were also adjusted considering the size of the business and if it received additional pandemic funds. Finally, applications were reviewed by a nine-person Advisory Committee established on Jan. 19.

The Greene County Commission and ARPA team focused on small businesses with 50 employees or less for this group of awards in the first round of funding. The average number of employees was 10.

“The Commission believes that our small businesses are the foundation of our community’s economy,” said Presiding Commissioner Bob Dixon. “They employ our citizens and pay taxes which fund vital services. It made sense to make small business relief a cornerstone of our recovery efforts.”

Federal ARPA funds support local economic recovery efforts from the COVID-19 pandemic. Greene County has received a total of $56.9 million in ARPA funds.

Due to the many applications this cycle, the County Commission is re-evaluating how many future funding rounds will be needed. Approximately $8 million has been allocated for small business ARPA applications.

For more information on ARPA small business applications and future updates, please visit this website: arp.greenecountymo.gov.

Nonprofit ARPA applications are still being developed and will open soon.

All Greene County ARPA funds must be allocated by Dec. 31, 2024. All county-funded projects must be completed by Dec. 31, 2026.

