Advertisement

Heat impacting peach trees in the Ozarks

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIONVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Orchards across our area are facing a short harvest. With insufficient rain and heat, fruit trees are not producing as frequently as they normally would.

It is peach season. In a normal year, orchards can pick the peaches several times a week. But this year, they can only harvest once a week because a peach stops growing at 96 degrees.

“Customers used to being able to call and say, okay, when are we going to have red haven peaches? And once we start picking them, they normally have them last for about seven days because we will do three pickings in one week, and we will have them all picked at one time,” Wes Murphy, owner of Murphy’s Orchard, said. “This year, when they call, we will pick red haven on one day, and we will pick it seven days later. So, we will only have it in store for two days.”

Murphy advises that if you are looking for local peaches at the farmer’s market, go early as they are selling quickly.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Armed robbery at Dollar General on W. Chestnut Expressway
“God made me rob:” Man faces charges for robbing Springfield Dollar General
Multiple shootings in north Springfield leave residents in fear
Multiple shootings in north Springfield leave residents in fear
Splashing water
Divers recover the body of missing swimmer in Table Rock Lake
MGN Online
Driver killed in a crash near Highlandville, Mo.
Heat advisories will continue through Wednesday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A scorcher today, but rain on the way

Latest News

St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt (46) is congratulated by teammate Nolan Arenado (28)...
Cardinals put Goldschmidt, Arenado on restricted list
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds nearly 13,200 cases in its weekly report; Arkansas adds nearly1 ,500 new cases
Heat impacting peach trees in the Ozarks
New Harrison, Ark. program offers veterans therapy through taming horses
New Harrison, Ark. program offers veterans therapy through taming horses