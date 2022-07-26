Heat impacting peach trees in the Ozarks

MARIONVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Orchards across our area are facing a short harvest. With insufficient rain and heat, fruit trees are not producing as frequently as they normally would.

It is peach season. In a normal year, orchards can pick the peaches several times a week. But this year, they can only harvest once a week because a peach stops growing at 96 degrees.

“Customers used to being able to call and say, okay, when are we going to have red haven peaches? And once we start picking them, they normally have them last for about seven days because we will do three pickings in one week, and we will have them all picked at one time,” Wes Murphy, owner of Murphy’s Orchard, said. “This year, when they call, we will pick red haven on one day, and we will pick it seven days later. So, we will only have it in store for two days.”

Murphy advises that if you are looking for local peaches at the farmer’s market, go early as they are selling quickly.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.