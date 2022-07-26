Missouri Department of Revenue increases Domestic Violence Shelter or Rape Crisis Center Tax Credit

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Missourians can make a big difference in their community and on their taxes. Any donation made to a domestic violence shelter or rape crisis center after July 1 is eligible for a tax credit for up to 70% of their contribution.

The state raised the Domestic Violence or Rape Crisis Center Tax Credit from 50% to 70%. In-kind donations like food, clothing and other supplies don’t count toward this credit. A donation must be between $100-$50,000 in cash, stocks, bonds, real estate, or other marketable securities.

“We were just thrilled to hear that we were eligible for 70% tax credits to award to our donors who apply,” said Executive Director of The Victim Center Brandi Bartel. “The reason is that Greene county, in particular, is not a county that is designated rural in nature. A lot of tax credits that might exist elsewhere are not necessarily ones that we can apply forward. So this is the only tax credit we receive at that 70% level, and we’re very excited.”

Non-profit leaders hope the tax credit will be an incentive that leads to more donations.

“It costs a lot of money to operate a facility that size,” said Jared Alexander, Philanthropy Director for Harmony House. “We’re the largest in the state of Missouri, in fact. The staff that is required to keep the place open 24 hours a day, it takes a lot to keep this place going.”

“Even though we’re free of charge, we certainly have to pay for salaries, occupancy expenses, supplies, and things that every other business has to pay for,” said Bartel. ”So even though these aren’t dollars that the state is allocating to our agency, it is a fundraising tool that we can leverage to raise new dollars and retain dollars.”

Alexander says that since the credit launched, he has already seen an increase in donations to further the mission.

“Speaking with a lot of our longtime supporters, it’s great news for them as well because that’s obviously a tax benefit to the donor,” said Alexander. “It feels good that their gift in their investment in a cause like Harmony House is being used wisely, but it’s also got a great incentive for them.”

For more information on the Domestic Violence Shelter and Rape Crisis Center Tax Credit, click HERE.

