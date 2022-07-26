Advertisement

Missouris Lt. Gov. declares state of emergency for flooding in St. Louis

Missouri Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe signed Executive Order 22-05 on Tuesday afternoon. The order...
Missouri Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe signed Executive Order 22-05 on Tuesday afternoon. The order declares a State of Emergency in response to severe flooding in the St. Louis region.(Source: Gov. Mike Parson/Facebook)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe declared a State of Emergency because of severe flooding in the St. Louis area. He signed Executive Order 22-05 on Tuesday, July 26 on behalf of Governor Mike Parson, who is out of the country on a trade mission.

The order declares an emergency exists and activates the Missouri State Emergency Operations Plan, which allows for local jurisdictions to receive help from state agencies. The order is also the first step required by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in order for Missouri to seek a federal Major Disaster Declaration if damage meets federal thresholds.

“With record rainfall impacting the St. Louis region and the potential for additional rain and isolated thunderstorms, we want to ensure that our communities have every resource available to respond and protect Missourians,” Parson said. “Our state government team will work to assist affected Missourians and provide ongoing relief and support during this emergency. We urge Missourians to follow the direction of local authorities and emergency managers, never drive in floodwaters, and always use common sense to prevent injury.”

The state of emergency is in response to record rainfall in St. Louis.

The National Weather Service said the area broke the all-time daily rainfall record set in August 1915. At 7 a.m. on Tuesday, 8.06 inches of rainfall had been observed at St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

