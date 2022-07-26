Advertisement

Osage Beach Fire Protection District hopes voters approve sales tax

Osage Beach Fire Protection District
Osage Beach Fire Protection District(KY3)
By Marina Silva
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Osage Beach Fire Protection District leaders hope voters approve a half-cent sales tax to help the district buy new equipment, increase pay, and hire new firefighters.

”I think one of the things that really concerns me, it’s the manpower, we’ve had a real issue here with manpower,” said Rick Bryant, an business owner.

He fully supports the proposed sales tax.

”It’s arguable that there have been like maybe 15 million visitors. So I mean, if you have that much of an increase in people, obviously, you gotta have a demand on our services,” said Bryant.

Deputy Fire Chief Steve Lucas says the tax would boost pay for current firefighters and let the district hire new ones.

”We’d like to hire two people per per shift right now, which would be six more people to have a quick response unit for med calls. It’s not an ambulance, but they we’d send a smaller vehicle than than a typical fire engine to go on a med call,” said Chief Lucas.

The district could replace aging equipment.

“We have some 20 and 30 year old trucks that are becoming unreliable, and not cost effective to repair,” said Chief Lucas.

The sales tax would be on everyday things you buy.

”Goods and and groceries, hard, hard, good items, anything you’d pay sales tax on,” said Chief Lucas.

By state statute the sales tax would actually decrease property taxes.

”Half the money that we’d collect on the sales tax gets credited back to the the property owners here in in the fire district to reduce their property tax portion of the fire department property tax portion by up to half. The other half goes directly to us for our revenues to help operate the fire district,” said Chief Lucas.

