SPONSORED The Place: Metropolitan Weddings Upcoming Shows

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Get ready to say “I do” with dozens of vendors and Metropolitan Weddings at their upcoming wedding shows. From flower arrangements, dresses and photography, you’ll have every resource to help make sure your big day goes without a hitch!

For more information, visit: https://metropolitanweddings.com/shows

