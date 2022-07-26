Advertisement

Springfield City Council votes to rezone land near school; turns down plan for 7-Brew coffee shop

By Lauren Schwentker
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield City Council voted yes to rezoning a lot on the corner of Sunshine and Jefferson from residential to the limited business district. The council then denied a separate bill approving plans for the 7-Brew coffee shop. Some council members expressed concern about the drive-thru and the potential for traffic problems.

The fate of the potential 7-Brew returns to the developers as they have a choice to go back to the planning and zoning commission for the third time with new plans for the coffee shop or to scrap the idea for a different business.

The implementation of the coffee shop sparked controversy among neighbors that live close to the development.

In previous city council meetings, public comment regarding the two bills took over an hour due to the community members expressing their concerns.

The zoning site is near Jefferson Baptist Church across the street from Sunshine Elementary. Right now, there are no commercial buildings on the proposed section until you reach National Avenue.

The proposed zone change is going to affect 404, 420, and 424 East Sunshine Street which covers from Jefferson to Roanoke Avenue.

In previous KY3 reporting, we spoke with the city of Springfield who says at the very most the development would add maybe 400 cars a day to that intersection and that it won’t have much of a traffic impact based on what the business owners proposed.

“It’s a very small amount of traffic that as we know it’s a coffee shop and the perception would be like we’re always going to have back-ups and lines,” said Brett Foster, city of Springfield. “However, we felt like their site plan with the amount of storage for the drive-thru lanes and how it was set up, did not add a reasonable change to the intersection.”

KY3 spoke with residents who live on Roanoke Street and will be directly affected by the development.

“I wrote a letter to the city because I wanted to communicate that I really don’t want the Seven Brew around my house,” said Charley Steele, whose house backs up near to the development. “I just don’t know that it makes much sense to put a busy coffee shop less than a block from a busy Starbucks. It’ll create an insane amount of back-up.”

“One of our kids is getting ready to go to Sunshine Elementary and we don’t want all the traffic right here. It’s a safety concern,” said Aaron Smith, who lives near the development. “It will bring in too much noise, traffic, and safety concerns for my child who walks to Sunshine Elementary.”

