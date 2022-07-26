Springfield homeless study shows need for more affordable housing

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Surveys conducted in Springfield have shown that one of the most consistent concerns besides crime is the need to address the homeless situation. With new federal funding available, the City Council now has a chance to do something about it and members continue to have meetings to figure out how to best use that funding.

On Tuesday at the council’s regular luncheon they heard from a group of consultants who presented their findings after interviewing 182 Springfield homeless people about their experiences and what kind of resources they could use.

It’s not the first time a homeless study has been done in the area as over the years many thousands of dollars have been spent to address a problem that’s only getting worse not only here, but all over the country.

So what is different this time?

“The opportunity we have now with the availability of ARPA funds is really what is making this unique,” answered Springfield Mayor Ken McClure. “Council has wisely set aside funding yet to be allocated to address the homeless challenges so what makes this particular study unique is the timing so we’ll be able to use that information.”

“They want to make an informed decision and put the money to the best use because the community is saying that homelessness is something we want to address,” added Michelle Garand, the Vice-President of Affordable Housing ad Homeless Prevention for the Community Partnership of the Ozarks. “Most likely these funds are not going to be available again.”

With $7 million coming from ARPA funding and another $5 million from the Department of Housing and Urban Development, Springfield will have around $12 million to spend in the coming years on the homeless and what the study finds to be their key need.

More affordable housing options.

The homeless people interviewed said that finding housing is made even harder because of stigmas associated with being homeless.

“Especially when folks come in with bags and without having access to showers or laundry,” explained Julie McFarland, one of the consultants making the presentation. “People are turned away immediately.”

“That kind of a hard stop, just not being able to get in the door, is some of the stigma that comes with the physical visualization of what someone looks like versus who they are,” added consultant Maseta Dorley.

The consultant study also suggested money be spent on storage lockers scattered around town that would be available to the homeless 24-hours-a-day as well as showers, bathrooms and laundry access.

Other suggestions include daytime space for homeless people to get access to mental and medical healthcare plus training in life skills and help in finding housing.

The consultants pointed out that the city could consider making flexible funds available to the homeless to help them pay start-up housing costs.

The reoccurring theme (we heard from the homeless people interviewed) is that we belong here, we want to be here and we want to be a part of the solution,” Dorley said.

But because the homeless problem is far-reaching and complex, there’s a lot of work that has to be done no matter how much money is available.

“We’re not going to solve the problem overnight,” McClure said. “It’s going to be a long-term effort trying to make some incremental progress so we can say, ‘Hey, we’ve done this and it’s had a positive impact. What can we do next?’”

“We do have to attack this on all fronts,” Garand added. “We need to better connect the mental health care services, the physical health care services and law enforcement. We need to connect all of us in a more significant way.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.