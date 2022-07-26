Table Rock Lake boater shares scary moments when his boat began to sink Friday

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) -A boater shares the scary moments when his boat began to sink in Table Rock Lake on Friday.

Jeremey Brown was with his wife and two dogs on Table Rock lake last Friday evening when their boat started filling up with water. They quickly rushed to tie up their boat at a nearby dock, but their boat sank quickly. As the water began to rise, Brown says he let go of his boat and pushed it away from the dock.

”That’s when my heart sank, and I realized my boat was going under,” said Brown.

He says it was one of those moments where you start to panic.

”We had less than 10 minutes to react, or we all would have been in the water,” Brown said. “All the conditions were right to manage it, but we had to act quick. We wanted to be safe about it.”

Captain Jim Pulley with Sea Tow Table Rock Lake said the boat was standing straight up when he arrived to assist the owners. The hull was entirely out of the water.

”My greatest worry was that it was going to flip and roll,” Pulley said. “Which makes it a lot more difficult to remove from the lake when they do go upside down, hull up.”

Pulley was eventually able to take the boat across the lake to State Park Marina. Before pulling the boat out, they noticed the water was pouring into the boat. The hose that spits water out of the engine department had come off.

”So even if the bilge had been pumping, it was just pumping water back into the boat,” Pulley said. “Plus, through the hull fitting, water was coming in, and that’s what sunk the boat.”

Pulley says situations can happen very quickly on the water. That’s why it is important to go through a boater checklist before leaving the dock, so you’re prepared for an emergency.

”If you check your engine compartment before you leave and notice water in there, put it on manual and make sure it’s going to pump out.”

Other essentials include extra water bottles, life jackets, flotation devices, and boat anchors.

”if your coved out and the wind picks up, and your boat moves away from you at a quick pace to where you’re panicking trying to get to your boat,” Pulley said. “Some people are strong swimmers, and some are not.”

Brown says despite the scary experience, he feels grateful and lucky no one on board was hurt.

”It’s very humbling, and I’m very grateful for the people of Table Rock,” said Brown.

Brown says thanks to the help of other boaters. He was able to get a new boat Monday. He plans to be back out on the water soon.

