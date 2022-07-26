TRAFFIC: Crews closing lane of Division Street in north Springfield Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release) - City will close the westbound lane of Division Street to traffic between National and Glenstone avenues beginning Wednesday, July 27, as part of the Division Street Reconstruction project.

Eastbound traffic will be allowed using a single open lane. Westbound traffic is advised to follow the posted detour utilizing Glenstone Avenue, Commercial Street, and National Avenue.

“We originally anticipated keeping both lanes open, but as the contractor is ramping up work, we’re realizing the site is just too tight to continue maintaining two-way traffic,” explains Project Manager Andy Haase. “Closing to one-way eastbound will allow crews to work quicker and maintain safety for the workers and the traveling public.”

The work zone is expected to remain one-way eastbound for a significant portion of the one-year duration of project construction.

About the Division Street Reconstruction Project

Approved by voters in the 2019 City’s ¼-cent Capital Sales Tax renewal, the project includes the complete rebuilding of Division Street between National and Glenstone, including new pavement, curb, and gutter, as well as stormwater drainage improvements. A new sidewalk will be constructed along the north side of the roadway and a multi-use path along the south side. Gas and water utility renewals will be conducted through a cost-share agreement with City Utilities.

Construction is anticipated to cost approximately $4.7 million and will be funded through the ¼-cent Capital Improvement and the 1/8-cent transportation sales taxes. Project construction is expected to last one year.

