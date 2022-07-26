Advertisement

Whataburger celebrates groundbreaking for new Republic, Mo. restaurant

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Republic celebrated the official groundbreaking of the new Whataburger.

Construction crews have nearly finished framing the restaurant on U.S. 60. The restaurant hopes to hire more than 100 workers. Owners hope to open it by the need of the year.

Whataburger plans to open restaurants in Springfield and Ozark following the Republic location.

