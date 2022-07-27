Branson, Mo. city leaders discuss housing project for foreign exchange students

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) -The Branson Board of Aldermen is considering a housing project for international students.

The first phase of the construction project would build two dorm-style apartments with around 520 beds for international students in Branson about 18 weeks out of the year.

The city owns 11.6-acres at 3820 Green Mountain Drive, where the proposed housing complex would be located. Based on demand, three additional buildings could be placed on that proposed site, behind Branson Fire Station 3. This would create around 1,200 beds total.

Branson Mayor Larry Milton asked if housing had been a barrier in the past for students.

”What’s held our capacity back for this year, other than challenges still with COVID and getting visas processed, is that housing piece,” said Jonas Arjes, the executive director with the Taney County Partnership.

In April, the city issued a request for a proposal and received only one response. It came from the Holtz Companies. That company has built similar facilities for J1′s or international students in the Wisconsin Dells area. Dan Bullock with Holtz Companies spoke to the board about the potential growth of students and how this could meet that need.

”There have been as many as 1,500 J1 students participating in Branson since 2015,” said Bullock. “We believe that number could go up substantially.”

In 2019, the city had just over 900 students. With more housing, there would have likely been more than 900 students. The city estimates around 500 this year. Alderman Cody Fenton did show support for the project.

“Everybody’s saying we need workers, we need workers, and this is an opportunity to bring them in,” said Fenton. “I think that’s worth pointing out as we consider this as a whole.”

Mayor Milton says that’s a great point.

”How many restaurants could open up more sections, open up more days, more hours if they had more work,” said Milton.

The estimated all-in cost is $12.8 million.

”That lost revenue is what we will be comparing,” Milton said. “How much is the city contributing versus what we will get in return from the increased taxes.”

The board did not vote on supporting the project because it was in a study session.

