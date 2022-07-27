Camdenton School District adding more school resource officers

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - The Camdenton School District will now have more school resource officers as the district has teamed up with the Camdenton Police Department and the Camden County Sheriff’s Office.

Camdenton Police Department will be in charge of the main campus, but Camden County Sheriff’s Office will be responsible for Hurricane Deck Elementary and Osage Beach Elementary.

“New to us this year is the Osage Beach Elementary. We’re going to continue our SRO program at Hurricane Deck Elementary. Both of those schools are Camdenton Schools. We also provide as an SRO for the Stoutland School District and the Macks Creek School District,” said Sgt. Scott Hines.

District Superintendent Dr. Sean Kirksey says having the SROs is great for the district and the students.

“If there’s some type of unlawful activity, they’re there to respond to that. Also, their presence deters that unlawful activity,” said Dr. Kirksey.

Superintendent Kirksey, along with Sergeant Scott Hines, says having the police officers in schools not only lowers response time should something happen but also creates lasting relationships with students.

”There’s a situation that’s really traumatic in a kid’s life. Then that school resource officer walks up who they’ve known maybe in school for years, and it just has a calming effect,” said Dr. Kirksey.

”The most exciting part about the school resource officer program is having a positive interaction with students at a school age so that they understand that police officers, sheriff’s deputies, troopers, all of us, we’re here to help them,” said Sgt. Hines.

