Advertisement

Child Care Crisis: New tool launches in August to aid in child care search

Some relief is coming soon for parents looking for child care.
Some relief is coming soon for parents looking for child care.(Elizabeth VanMetre)
By Elizabeth VanMetre
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Some relief is coming soon for parents looking for child care.

A new database through Community Partnership of the Ozarks is launching in August and will help some parents in the Ozarks search for care.

Child Care Crisis/KY3
Child Care Crisis/KY3(ky3)

KY3 News is working with the Springfield Daily Citizen to address the lack of child care in the Ozarks. CLICK HERE for more coverage.

“[It] will connect parents looking for child care to child care openings,” Dana Carroll, VP of CPO, says.

It will be set up so that all available child care spots will be collected in one site for parents living in Greene County, Christian County, Webster County, and Polk County.

“Parents spend a lot of time calling from place to place where we can hopefully help target those referrals and help them find it quicker than they would be able to if they were doing it on their own,” Carroll says.

Providers are being contacted to join the database. When it starts, parents can find options available for a facility to an at-home provider.

They will also be able to search for special programs, including providers taking in special needs children.

While it won’t be up and running fully until August, you can fill out a parent referral form by clicking here.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walmart is slashing prices.
Walmart slashing prices on clothes and more
Missing ball python found in north Springfield women’s bedroom wall
Neighbor’s missing ball python found in north Springfield woman’s bedroom wall
MGN Online
Driver killed in a crash near Highlandville, Mo.
A push to get enough signatures from six of Missouri's eight Congressional districts for...
Missouri’s marijuana ballot push in trouble
Heat advisories for the southern Ozarks until 8 Wednesday evening
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain chances keep going up!

Latest News

Members of the USDA address rural health care during stop in Bolivar, Mo.
Experts say families need more resources to find good care.
Child Care Crisis: Experts say not enough resources for parents
Branson Mo. Board of Alderman discuss housing project for foreign exchange students
Springfield's Department of Workshop Development receives grant for attracting emergency workers