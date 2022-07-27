Child Care Crisis: New tool launches in August to aid in child care search

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Some relief is coming soon for parents looking for child care.

A new database through Community Partnership of the Ozarks is launching in August and will help some parents in the Ozarks search for care.

Child Care Crisis/KY3 (ky3)

KY3 News is working with the Springfield Daily Citizen to address the lack of child care in the Ozarks. CLICK HERE for more coverage.

“[It] will connect parents looking for child care to child care openings,” Dana Carroll, VP of CPO, says.

It will be set up so that all available child care spots will be collected in one site for parents living in Greene County, Christian County, Webster County, and Polk County.

“Parents spend a lot of time calling from place to place where we can hopefully help target those referrals and help them find it quicker than they would be able to if they were doing it on their own,” Carroll says.

Providers are being contacted to join the database. When it starts, parents can find options available for a facility to an at-home provider.

They will also be able to search for special programs, including providers taking in special needs children.

While it won’t be up and running fully until August, you can fill out a parent referral form by clicking here.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.