D.A.R.E. program in Greene County receives large donation

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Office D.A.R.E. program received a financial boost.

The Masonic Lodges of Greene County donated $6,000. The amount pays for roughly 75 percent of the program’s funding needs.

Greene County’s senior D.A.R.E. instructor says no taxpayer dollars go into the program.

“The kids learn things about bullying, self-esteem, positive ways to say no,” said Sgt. Ron Moore, D.A.R.E. instructor. “So the program has a lot of different parts over eleven weeks that help them get the confidence that they may need to stand up to those things.”

Sgt. Moore says officers work with fifth and sixth-grade students. They teach various skills that will serve them as they grow up.

