Federal $3 million apprenticeship grant to help attract and train first responders in Springfield and 10-county area

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield City Department of Workforce Development, located at the Missouri Job Center, has been awarded a $3 million grant from the U.S. Department of Labor which local officials say will mainly be used to recruit and train first responders.

The apprenticeships will also be used for teacher’s aides and other high-demand careers. The Springfield Workforce Development office was one of 30 organizations nationwide and the only one in Missouri to be awarded this grant funding.

“We are thrilled to receive this grant and grateful for the DOL’s support of the work we have been doing in the registered apprenticeship arena,” said Sally Payne, Workforce Development Director. “We can now expand our reach to a 10-county area to begin registered apprenticeships and pre-apprenticeships in both public and private sectors, with an emphasis on public safety entities.”

The counties included in the service area are Barry, Christian, Dade, Dallas, Greene, Lawrence, Polk, Stone, Taney and Webster . The grant will run through 2026.

A workforce shortage in any industry is not good but not having someone to answer your 9-1-1 call or not having EMT’s, police or fire personnel who’d respond to that call could be a life-threatening problem.

“It’s such a critical need for any community,” said Missouri Job Center Communications Coordinator Katherine Trombetta. “So that’s what makes this grant so crucial to the area.”

While the expansion of the apprenticeship program to the 10-county area is still in the planning stages, it’s already been implemented successfully in the city.

“A year ago we started working with the Springfield Fire Department to get a registered apprenticeship up-and-running in conjunction with their training academy,” Trombetta explained.

“It’s been a great relationship,” said Springfield Fire Department Assistant Chief of Support Services Olan Morelan. “We recently graduated 14 new pre-apprentices who can now enter into apprenticeships throughout our area and that’s the key to it all. Getting more people in public service. We always look at it from the angle that when the Springfield Fire Department is short-staffed, then the Battlefield Fire Department is short-staffed. And when they’re short, we’re short. So we want to make sure we’re adding people to the work force rather than just taking them from one department to the other.”

And what exactly is an apprenticeship?

“It’s a job,” answered Trombetta. “And they will provide you with the training in order to be effective in your job.”

“You do have to have some qualifications to get the job,” added Morelan. “It’s different from place to place but we look at them having a good work history and a desire to work in public safety. But as far as having your firefighter certifications that’s what the apprenticeships are for. When you’re an apprentice we document the training that you’re getting and you graduate to where you’re fully qualified and functioning in that job.”

“Each training program is different,” Trombetta pointed out. “It depends on whether you want to be a firefighter, a 9-1-1 telecommunicator or a police officer. But we are kind of a one-stop-shop. We can work with all those departments to help you with your training needs.”

While the new apprenticeship grant will emphasize helping first responder candidates, it will also be used for other high-demand jobs and its part of some 20,000 apprenticeship programs available in the state of Missouri.

“We lead the nation in registered apprenticeship programs,” Trombetta said. “And they aren’t just for the skilled trades anymore. There are apprenticeship opportunities available in all industries like health care, IT and manufacturing.”

And the first responder apprenticeship program is not just limited to younger people.

“If you feel called to public service and you’re able-bodied and want to help, this is something that could work for you,” Morelan said.

For more information you can call the Missouri Job Center at 417-887-4343.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.