FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain chances keep going up!

Temperatures will gradually cool for a bit after a hot & humid Wednesday
Cool down & rain chances only around for so long, though
By Nick Kelly
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
This was morning number 3 where we had rain in the northern Ozarks to start the day out. This time, the rain came down at a heavier clip compared to yesterday morning. Areas from Osceola to Osage Beach and Vienna northward, that’s where the rain amounts averaged out to just over an inch with some pockets pushing close to 3 and even 4 inches this morning.

Rain again across the northern Ozarks this morning with accumulating rain on average around an...
Rain again across the northern Ozarks this morning with accumulating rain on average around an inch(KY3)

For southern Missouri and northern Arkansas, the main story is the heat and humidity once again. Heat advisories will continue for Jasper, Lawrence, Greene and Shannon counties southward until 8 o’clock this evening. With these advisories, the feels like temperatures will push as high as 102° or 103° before the day is all said and done.

Heat advisories for the southern Ozarks until 8 Wednesday evening
Heat advisories for the southern Ozarks until 8 Wednesday evening(KY3)

As for the rest of this afternoon, partly sunny skies could give way to some widely scattered t-storms after 3 or 4 o’clock. Where they fire up, they could be strong to potentially low-end severe with wind and hail being the main concerns. Otherwise, actual air temperatures will push into the middle to upper 90s this afternoon across much of the Ozarks while temperatures will be a little cooler up north where the rain was this morning.

Hot & humid for much of the Ozarks this afternoon. Some isolated to widely scattered t-storms...
Hot & humid for much of the Ozarks this afternoon. Some isolated to widely scattered t-storms will try to perk up late this afternoon.(KY3)

Scattered shower and t-storm chances will hold on for some in the southern Ozarks late this evening and into the overnight hours on Thursday. However, look at how the rain chances start to become more numerous as we go into Thursday. That, and more cloud cover, will keep us in the 80s for our Thursday highs.

Rain chances becoming more numerous on Thursday
Rain chances becoming more numerous on Thursday(KY3)

Beyond Thursday, note how the rain chances will continue to ramp up through the weekend. It shouldn’t be raining for the entire weekend, but look at how the rain chances will be lining up for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Waves of weekend rain chances lining up
Waves of weekend rain chances lining up(KY3)

While it will be nice that the clouds and rain chances will keep highs in the lower 80s for Friday, middle 70s for Saturday and lower 80s for Sunday, let’s watch the rainfall potential as well.

The potential for accumulating rain does exist Thursday through the weekend. Let's see if we...
The potential for accumulating rain does exist Thursday through the weekend. Let's see if we can get any dry time in between to keep any flooding concerns as low as possible.(KY3)

With amounts ranging between 3/4″ and up to 4 inches (locally higher) between now and Sunday night, it would be nice if we can get as much dry time as possible between these rain chances. If we can’t, we’ll have to keep an eye on at least localized flooding concerns as we work through the weekend. Once the rain chances clear out early next week, plan on highs ready to soar back into the 90s.

