Free immunizations, sports physicals, groceries and more at SPS Back to School Bash this weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Public Schools is hosting a Back to School Bash Saturday July 30th for SPS families to get ready for the upcoming school year.

“We felt like the time was right,” said Dr. Ron L. Woodard, the Executive Director of Secondary Education for Springfield Public Schools. “In looking at where we are as a community and where we are with society with rising home costs, looking at inflation, we want to do something where we come together as a community, and we give back.”

Woodard said they are expecting around 3,000 people to attend this weekend and there will be activities for all age groups.

“We have the inflatables that really suit the elementary group,” said Woodard. “We’re going to have some STEM activities and robotics for the middle school group, and then we’re also going to have Contender eSports and they’re doing some eSports activities and gaming that really will engage our high school students as well.”

It’s not just supplies that will be on hand but a chance for parents to check off items on their to-do list.

“We’re excited to have the partnership of Coxhealth,” said Woodard. “We’re going to have sports physicals. In addition to that, we’re also going to be offering immunizations. That’s a big thing for back to school, is making sure kids have their shots and getting those shot records updated. We’re also going to have massages for parents, which is neat.”

The event is Saturday July 30th from 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. They are asking parents to pre-register for sports physicals online so they can have an accurate head count, you can that here. This event is for SPS families only.

