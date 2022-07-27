Greene County Sheriff’s Office mourns the loss of former K9 Lor

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of its former K9 Lor.

The sheriff’s office shared a tribute to Lor on its Facebook page. The dog was 13 years old.

The Dutch Sheperd partnered with James Craigmyle more than 2,000 times in his career. Lor gained nationwide fame when he appeared on the LivePD TV series. He quickly became a fan favorite. Lor retired in 2019.

The Craigmyle family shared this tribute to Lor on the Greene County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

