Members of the USDA address rural health care during stop in Bolivar, Mo.

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - Members of the USDA visited the Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar to discuss rural health care.

During the visit, the USDA officials traveled to different areas of the hospital, the Douglas Medical Center and the Bolivar Technical College. Aside from medical services, Joaquin Altoro, the rural housing service administrator, wants people to know the USDA is here to help.

“We ask for you to reach out to us, out to our local state office. Let us know your need in rural communities when it comes to utilities, business, health, housing,” Altoro said. “Not many folks know that USDA has a housing component. It is incumbent upon us to provide the resources and to teach our communities. But we ask in return to come and learn about us. Jump on our website, visit our state office, get to know our folks so we can have this healthy relationship back and forth.”

After the stop, the USDA members headed to the Laura Ingalls Wilder Museum in Mansfield. They will visit Hayti, Missouri, on Thursday.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.