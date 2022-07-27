PICTURES: Emergency responders participate in active-shooter training at Ozark elementary school

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Law enforcement, fire departments, and other emergency agencies participated in special training in Ozark.

The exercise at Ozark West Elementary School portrayed a real-life active shooter scenario. More than 300 people took part in the half-hour intensive training.

Ozark School District Superintendent Chris Bauman says the training has already made them aware of changes they need to make for these situations in the future.

