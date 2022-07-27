Advertisement

PICTURES: Emergency responders participate in active-shooter training at Ozark elementary school

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Law enforcement, fire departments, and other emergency agencies participated in special training in Ozark.

Caption

The exercise at Ozark West Elementary School portrayed a real-life active shooter scenario. More than 300 people took part in the half-hour intensive training.

Ozark School District Superintendent Chris Bauman says the training has already made them aware of changes they need to make for these situations in the future.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walmart is slashing prices.
Walmart slashing prices on clothes and more
Missing ball python found in north Springfield women’s bedroom wall
Neighbor’s missing ball python found in north Springfield woman’s bedroom wall
MGN Online
Driver killed in a crash near Highlandville, Mo.
A push to get enough signatures from six of Missouri's eight Congressional districts for...
Missouri’s marijuana ballot push in trouble
Heat advisories for the southern Ozarks until 8 Wednesday evening
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain chances keep going up!

Latest News

Emergency responders participate in active-shooter training at Ozark elementary school
Baxter Regional Medical Center changing its name
Active-Shooter Drill/Ozark, Mo.
PICTURES: Law enforcement participate in active-shooter training at Ozark elementary school
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds nearly 13,200 cases in its weekly report; Arkansas adds nearly 1,800 new cases