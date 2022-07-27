Advertisement

Republic voters asked to approve the renewal of 2 sales tax measures

By Frances Watson
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Next week most of you will be casting your votes at the polls for various issues.

In Republic, voters will be asked to renew two sales tax measures.

“I don’t think a lot of people are aware that this is an issue right now. There’s a lot of other things going on,” said Jay Gillespie.

He says it may be hard to get voters to renew any type of tax in the current economic climate.

“I can see it both ways. I can see that point. Then I can see the point of trying to grow Republic to attract more people. It’s grown right now as it is,” he said.

Republic city leaders are asking voters to approve the renewal of (2) 1/4 of a cent taxes that are added to the city’s current sales tax. One of the measures will continue to pay for the park’s current operations and maintenance. The other will be spent on new projects, like expanding the aquatic center and building a regional sports complex.

“The beauty of a sale tax is you get to spread that around. It’s not just Republic citizens paying that sales tax,” explained Parks and Recs Director and Assistant City Administrator for Republic Jared Keeling.

The money is collected from anyone who spends money in the city. To break it down for every $12.50 spent 1/4 of a penny sales tax is collected and goes to the park’s department.

But if the current measures don’t expire for roughly 2 more years why ask for voter approval now?

Keeling said,” Just in case they should happen not to pass you want to give yourself room enough to go back out for another chance for it.”

Officials say the improvement projects were at the top of a citizen survey list in 2021.

“The community has told us what they want and here they are for them to consider and vote on,” said Keeling.

Even though it’s just a fraction of a penny per every dollar spent Gillespie says it can add up quickly.

“You know it makes a difference. But to have better, nicer things in Republic might be worth it to most people,” said Gillespie.

If the measures pass they will sunset in 2049.

If the measure that funds the park’s operations doesn’t get approved officials say some programs may get cut and user fees could be raised.

If the capital improvement portion doesn’t pass those projects will be put on hold.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

