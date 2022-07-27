Advertisement

Study: Arkansas ranked 2nd among states for lowest credit card debt

According to the personal-finance website WalletHub, Arkansas ranked 2nd of all the states in...
According to the personal-finance website WalletHub, Arkansas ranked 2nd of all the states in the U.S. when it came to the lowest credit card debt.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – While Americans started 2022 off with over $1 trillion in credit card debt, residents in the Natural State are managing their debt better than other states.

According to the personal-finance website WalletHub, Arkansas ranked 2nd out of all the states in the U.S. when it came to the lowest credit card debt.

The study said the median credit card balance is $1,949, with an expected payoff time frame of about 10 months.

WalletHub also said the median income for an Arkansan with credit card debt is $41,104 and the cost of interest until the payoff is $144.

You can read the study by clicking here.

