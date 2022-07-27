Advertisement

Teen robbery suspect fatally stabbed by intended victim

Police say the 15-year-old was holding a gun when he and others attempted to rob a person on a commuter train. (WLS, Chicago Police Department via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 3:55 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - Authorities say a 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death while taking part in an attempted armed robbery on a Chicago commuter train.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office identified the teen as Darin McNair of Chicago. Police say McNair was holding a gun when he and others attempted to rob a person on the Red Line train on the South Side early Monday.

The person targeted by the group stabbed the teen in the chest.

Police say no one has been arrested.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGN Online
Driver killed in a crash near Highlandville, Mo.
Walmart is slashing prices.
Walmart slashing prices on clothes and more
Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, has been hospitalized for more than two weeks after doctors say a...
Teen battling brain-eating amoeba after swimming at Fla. beach
In this Thursday, Sept. 18, 2012 photo, Tony Dow, actor, director and artist, poses at his home...
Report: Tony Dow, Wally of ‘Leave It to Beaver,’ in last hours, son says
A push to get enough signatures from six of Missouri's eight Congressional districts for...
Missouri’s marijuana ballot push in trouble

Latest News

Police say the 15-year-old was holding a gun when he and others attempted to rob a person on a...
Teen suspect dies in attempted robbery aboard train
Crews have begun to gain containment on the Oak Fire that has forced more than 6,000 people to...
Firefighters make progress against Calif. wildfire near Yosemite
State Senate leaders have proposed a ban on all abortions with exceptions for rape, incest and...
Indiana Senate Committee advances abortion bill after debate
Family matriarch Kyung Ja Kim is pictured at age 80. Her family says a funeral home put the...
Family sues after wrong body in casket revealed mid-funeral