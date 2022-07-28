Advertisement

Black family sues Sesame Place, alleging discrimination

A mom caught the moment on video, which prompted an apology from Sesame Place.
A mom caught the moment on video, which prompted an apology from Sesame Place.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Baltimore family is suing a Sesame Street-themed amusement park for $25 million in federal court over claims of racial discrimination.

They say multiple costumed characters ignored a 5-year-old Black girl during a meet-and-greet event.

The lawsuit comes in the wake of a video, shared widely on social media, showing two other Black girls apparently being snubbed by a costumed employee during a parade at the park.

A mom caught the moment on video, which prompted an apology from Sesame Place. (Source: @__JODIII__/INSTAGRAM/WPVI/CNN)

Sesame Place apologized in a statement and promised more training for its employees after the video went viral earlier this month.

The park is in Langhorne, outside Philadelphia.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing ball python found in north Springfield women’s bedroom wall
Neighbor’s missing ball python found in north Springfield woman’s bedroom wall
Walmart is slashing prices.
Walmart slashing prices on clothes and more
A push to get enough signatures from six of Missouri's eight Congressional districts for...
Missouri’s marijuana ballot push in trouble
MGN Online
Driver killed in a crash near Highlandville, Mo.
Heat advisories for the southern Ozarks until 8 Wednesday evening
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain chances keep going up!

Latest News

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., greets witnesses as he arrives to chair the Senate Committee on...
Manchin, Schumer report abrupt deal on health, energy, taxes
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a...
In rare contact, US offers Russia deal for Griner, Whelan
FILE PHOTO - Whether Pelosi stays or goes will be a defining foreign policy and human rights...
Pelosi to Taiwan would be career capstone, despite warnings
Jalen Askari, 7, right, plugs his nose as he falls into the pool he is playing in with his...
Forecast: Scorching heat wave extended in Northwest