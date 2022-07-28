Advertisement

Burn ban denied in Eastern Douglas County after series of wild fires

By Frances Watson
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In Eastern Douglas County fire officials asked the commission to issues a burn ban. But county leaders denied it.

“I did not get the particulars on why it was voted down,” said Chief Chris Hammett with the Eastern Douglas County Volunteer Fire Department.

Assistant chief of the department Roy Crouch said, “We need a burn ban. We need people to recognize that it’s not the time to burn.”

Crews have been busy fighting large fires recently.

Hammett was hoping the county commission would help them out by issuing a burn ban.

“At least at that point there could be some penalty against people that are just doing it for the fun of it,” said Hammett.

When crews respond they say they usually get the same answer from people needing help.

“The common excuse is I hear is I just wasn’t thinking,” said Hammett.

Tuesday a simple chore turned into a major problem.

“A woman thought I’ll just burn these leaves real quick and it won’t be a problem. We ended up with a 5 acre fire out of it,” said Hammett.

Like many other small departments, Eastern Douglas County lacks resources.

“Initial arrival on the scene is frequently 1 firefighter followed soon by hopefully a fire truck,” said Crouch.

Rising costs also limit their abilities.

Couch said, “The price of fuel has gone through the roof. We have to figure out what don’t we do because we have to buy gas.”

That could mean not fixing fire trucks or equipment.

The Eastern Douglas County Volunteer Fire Department doesn’t get any tax payer money. They are not funded by the county. They rely on donations, fundraisers, and their annual membership program. Of the households eligible in the county to participate in that program officials say less than a third pay.

But there is a way people in the community can help if they can’t afford a membership.

“We’re open to anyone being a member of the department. Whether it’s bringing water to fighting a fire to a medical call, any capacity, any individuals can help. We just need them to come,” said Crouch.

In the meantime, fire officials are hoping the community does its part.

“When we start getting rain the majority of it in the beginning is going to go right into the creeks and away. It’s not going to absorb into the ground. All we need is 1 or 2 more days of warm weather after that rain and it’s just like we never had it,” said Hammett.

We spoke to County Commissioner Brad Loveless. He called an emergency meeting to vote on the ban. He says he didn’t get told why it had been denied. But he’ll be meeting with fire leaders again next week to address the issue.

