Camden County hired enough poll workers; always looking for more

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - It takes about 100 poll workers to get elections up and running. In Camden County, the clerk says they will never say no to more while they have enough.

Rowland Todd has been the County Clerk in Camden County for decades. He says sometimes it can be hard to find poll workers.

”You try to find the ones that are very interested in doing it. That’s the key right there. They have to want to do it. Then we bring them in, we go through everything with them, explain what they should do,” said Todd.

Poll workers are responsible for ensuring everything is ready before that first voter arrives, then ensuring each voter is checked in.

”When they get there, then they have to, of course, do the iPads get it all set up for the voters, and then they got to hang up the what posters we asked them to put up to. They have to have that done by six o’clock,” said Todd.

It is essential to make sure there are poll workers from each party. If someone calls in sick, the clerk is responsible for finding someone to replace them from the same party.

”I’ve got a book right here. It is broken down into Republican, Democrat, Independent, and Constitutional. We have all different parties, but what I’ll do is if I have a cancellation, I go to the book and start calling and see,” said Todd.

