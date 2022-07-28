Cards host anniversary reunion of 1982 World Series championship team

By Joshua Robinson
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Cardinals announced they will host the 40 year anniversary reunion of the 1982 World Series Championship team on Saturday, August 13.

Former players including National Baseball Hall of Famers Whitey Herzog, Ozzie Smith, Bruce Sutter, Jim Kaat, and Cardinals Hall of Famers Willie McGee, Keith Hernandez, and Tom Herr, will take part in a pregame ceremony before the Cards take on the Milwaukee Brewers at 6:15 p.m.

Members of the 1982 team will be introduced at home plate at approximately 5:30 p.m. There will also be a ceremonial first pitch and a team photo with the World Series trophy at home plate.

Fans 16 and older will take home a 1982 “Final Out” double bobblehead featuring Bruce Sutter and Darrell Porter. To purchase tickets, click here, or for more information, visit cardinals.com/1982.

