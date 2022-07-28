City of Mountain View, Mo. issues boil water advisory

(Envato Elements)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Mo. (KY3) - City leaders in Mountain View issued a boil water advisory for a portion of the city.

City leaders say a water main broke on Washington Street. The boil water advisory impacted these neighborhoods:

  • Park Drive
  • Belmont to East Third
  • Marr to Maple
  • Plum to Belmont
  • East James
  • Hazel
  • Washington
  • Michael Stihl
  • Jackson to Washington
  • Middle of Belmont to Marr

City leaders ask you to boil their water before using it for cooking, drinking, or making ice.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

