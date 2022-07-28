City of Mountain View, Mo. issues boil water advisory
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Mo. (KY3) - City leaders in Mountain View issued a boil water advisory for a portion of the city.
City leaders say a water main broke on Washington Street. The boil water advisory impacted these neighborhoods:
- Park Drive
- Belmont to East Third
- Marr to Maple
- Plum to Belmont
- East James
- Hazel
- Washington
- Michael Stihl
- Jackson to Washington
- Middle of Belmont to Marr
City leaders ask you to boil their water before using it for cooking, drinking, or making ice.
