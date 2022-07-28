City of Mountain View, Mo. issues boil water advisory

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Mo. (KY3) - City leaders in Mountain View issued a boil water advisory for a portion of the city.

City leaders say a water main broke on Washington Street. The boil water advisory impacted these neighborhoods:

Park Drive

Belmont to East Third

Marr to Maple

Plum to Belmont

East James

Hazel

Washington

Michael Stihl

Jackson to Washington

Middle of Belmont to Marr

City leaders ask you to boil their water before using it for cooking, drinking, or making ice.

