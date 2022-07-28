Advertisement

Driver killed in a crash near Theodosia, Mo.

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 4:48 AM CDT
THEODOSIA, Mo. (KY3) -A head-on crash on U.S. 160 has killed a man from Theodosia. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Corey Lawrence’s car crossed the center line and hit another car just after 6:00 Wednesday night.

Lawrence, 33, was killed in the crash. A passenger in his car, Keagan Stokes of Branson was taken to a hospital in Mountain Home with serious injuries. The driver of the other car, Tyler Williams of Theodosia also suffered serious injuries.

This is Troop G’s 12th fatality of the year, compared to 17 during the same time a year ago. Troop G covers most of South-Central Missouri.

