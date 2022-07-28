Fact Finders: FBI randomly knocking on doors?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A recent social media post making the rounds starts by saying, “just heard the FBI is going door to door in Missouri and other states…”

That leads to our Fact Finders question; Does the FBI randomly knock on doors?

We found a video from right after the Uvalde Texas School Mass Shooting. Agents knocked on doors and scoured the area for the investigation. A gunman killed 19 children and two teachers in the deadliest school shooting in Texas history.

We turned to Public Affairs Specialist Bridget Patton with the FBI to ask about the social media post. Patton told us the FBI does not randomly knock on doors. “We have to have a lawful reason,” Patton explained.

Patton cited two examples of when you might get a knock on the door. One, if a child has been kidnapped in the area. Then, FBI agents would knock on doors to find the child and the kidnapper.

In the second example, say agents have tracked a wanted fugitive to your neighborhood. In that case, The FBI would search the area and potentially knock on your door.

As for the social media post about the FBI randomly going door to door, we’re calling this statement FALSE.

