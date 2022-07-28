Advertisement

Financial advisors explain consumer trends and what you should do with your money

money
money(KY3)
By Liam Garrity
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The rising inflation has many people panicking and some having to save more money than they previously thought.

Financial advisor, Stephen Evans of Evans Wealth Planning in Springfield, said money is tight for everyone these days.

“You’ve got these payments; interest is high. I mean, it’s just it’s hampering,” said Evan. “It’s like soul-sucking.”

Evans said the mass use of credit cards could hurt the mentality of how much you really have.

“With spending money, like, it’s so easy because you don’t feel it,” said Evans. “You just swipe those cards, and you don’t really think about it, you’re not really it’s like, oh, I spent, $20, but you’re not looking at your account, how much money I have.”

Consumer Credit Counseling director Holly Wilson says it can be easy to turn to a payday loan company, but it could cost you.

“They get in a trap,” said Wilson.

Wilson said the payday or paycheck loans keep you in a cycle of always borrowing money, then being stuck with high-interest rates.

Wilson also said more people are staying on a budget and only buying necessities.

“Everybody has seen the cost of their groceries go up, and that becomes an issue,” said Wilson.

Wilson and Evans can’t stress enough the importance of a weekly to a monthly budget.

“If you’re not realizing that, you used to spend $400 a month on groceries, and now you’re spending $600 a month. That $200 is a lot of money and the same with gasoline,” said Evans. “If you’re spending a lot more and you’re not looking at that money, and then you still want to do the same things that you used to want to do, well, that’s going to start putting you into debt.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing ball python found in north Springfield women’s bedroom wall
Neighbor’s missing ball python found in north Springfield woman’s bedroom wall
Walmart is slashing prices.
Walmart slashing prices on clothes and more
A push to get enough signatures from six of Missouri's eight Congressional districts for...
Missouri’s marijuana ballot push in trouble
MGN Online
Driver killed in a crash near Highlandville, Mo.
Heat advisories for the southern Ozarks until 8 Wednesday evening
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain chances keep going up!

Latest News

On Thursday, July 21, the Arkansas Legislative Council voted to recommend a $5,000 bonus for...
Potential bonus for Arkansas teachers could hurt smaller schools
The money will be used to try and attract and train first responders in a 10-county area...
Federal $3 million apprenticeship grant to help attract and train first responders in Springfield and 10-county area
Heat advisories for the southern Ozarks until 8 Wednesday evening
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain chances keep going up!
Child Care Crisis: New tool launches in August to aid in child care search