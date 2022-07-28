Financial advisors explain consumer trends and what you should do with your money

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The rising inflation has many people panicking and some having to save more money than they previously thought.

Financial advisor, Stephen Evans of Evans Wealth Planning in Springfield, said money is tight for everyone these days.

“You’ve got these payments; interest is high. I mean, it’s just it’s hampering,” said Evan. “It’s like soul-sucking.”

Evans said the mass use of credit cards could hurt the mentality of how much you really have.

“With spending money, like, it’s so easy because you don’t feel it,” said Evans. “You just swipe those cards, and you don’t really think about it, you’re not really it’s like, oh, I spent, $20, but you’re not looking at your account, how much money I have.”

Consumer Credit Counseling director Holly Wilson says it can be easy to turn to a payday loan company, but it could cost you.

“They get in a trap,” said Wilson.

Wilson said the payday or paycheck loans keep you in a cycle of always borrowing money, then being stuck with high-interest rates.

Wilson also said more people are staying on a budget and only buying necessities.

“Everybody has seen the cost of their groceries go up, and that becomes an issue,” said Wilson.

Wilson and Evans can’t stress enough the importance of a weekly to a monthly budget.

“If you’re not realizing that, you used to spend $400 a month on groceries, and now you’re spending $600 a month. That $200 is a lot of money and the same with gasoline,” said Evans. “If you’re spending a lot more and you’re not looking at that money, and then you still want to do the same things that you used to want to do, well, that’s going to start putting you into debt.”

