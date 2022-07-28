The Kitchen breaks ground on new housing project in Springfield, Mo.

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Kitchen began construction on a new affordable housing project in northwest Springfield.

Leaders with The Kitchen broke ground Thursday on the Maplewood Villas near the intersection of West Bypass and Chestnut Expressway. The development will include 44 two-bedroom units for low-income and formerly homeless seniors 55 and older. Organizers say 11 of those units are going to be set aside specifically for homeless veterans.

The Kitchen says the development will feature significant green space and a community building with internet access where people can meet with case workers and other community partners.

Organizers hope to have the new housing done by December in 2023.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Uvalde Investigation
Fact Finders: FBI randomly knocking on doors?
Missing ball python found in north Springfield women’s bedroom wall
Neighbor’s missing ball python found in north Springfield woman’s bedroom wall
A mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean has people wondering what caused it.
What is this mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean?
The heaviest rain will likely fall Friday night into Saturday, with more possible through Sunday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Scattered storms through the weekend
A family was shot to death at an Iowa campground; only a child survived.
Family murdered in tent at campground, 9-year-old boy the only survivor

Latest News

Wednesday storms damage trees and roof at a recovery home in Purdy, Mo.
HAPPENED AGAIN: Oversized truck pulls power line down on U.S. 65 in Harrison, Ark.
HAPPENED AGAIN: Oversized truck pulls power line down on U.S. 65 in Harrison, Ark.
The Kitchen breaks ground on new housing project in Springfield, Mo.
It takes about 100 poll workers on Election Day to make sure things run smoothly.
Camden County hired enough poll workers; always looking for more