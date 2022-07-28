The Kitchen breaks ground on new housing project in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Kitchen began construction on a new affordable housing project in northwest Springfield.

Leaders with The Kitchen broke ground Thursday on the Maplewood Villas near the intersection of West Bypass and Chestnut Expressway. The development will include 44 two-bedroom units for low-income and formerly homeless seniors 55 and older. Organizers say 11 of those units are going to be set aside specifically for homeless veterans.

The Kitchen says the development will feature significant green space and a community building with internet access where people can meet with case workers and other community partners.

Organizers hope to have the new housing done by December in 2023.

