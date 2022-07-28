Ozark Empire Fair opens in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The 2022 Ozark Empire Fair began Thursday.

The theme this year is World of Wonder. The midway opened at 4 p.m. Singer Lou Gramm kicks off the opening night of the fair on the KY3 Grandstand. The former lead singer of the 1970s and 1980s band Foreigner plays at 7:30 p.m. on July 28.

The fair ends on August 6.

