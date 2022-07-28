Ozark Empire Fair opens in Springfield, Mo.

By Nicolette Zangara
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The 2022 Ozark Empire Fair began Thursday.

The theme this year is World of Wonder. The midway opened at 4 p.m. Singer Lou Gramm kicks off the opening night of the fair on the KY3 Grandstand. The former lead singer of the 1970s and 1980s band Foreigner plays at 7:30 p.m. on July 28.

The fair ends on August 6.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Uvalde Investigation
Fact Finders: FBI randomly knocking on doors?
Missing ball python found in north Springfield women’s bedroom wall
Neighbor’s missing ball python found in north Springfield woman’s bedroom wall
A mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean has people wondering what caused it.
What is this mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean?
The storm track tonight shifts south along the Missouri Arkansas line.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Drought Buster or Brief Rainy Spell?
A family was shot to death at an Iowa campground; only a child survived.
Family murdered in tent at campground, 9-year-old boy the only survivor

Latest News

Experts say extra funding helps, but more must be done.
Child Care Crisis: Finding solutions for our emergency
Ozark Empire Fair opens in Springfield, Mo.
Both directions of Interstate 64 at Hampton were closed Thursday due to flash flooding.
Severe rain causes more flooding across St. Louis
The storm track tonight shifts south along the Missouri Arkansas line.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Drought Buster or Brief Rainy Spell?