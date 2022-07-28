Ozark Empire Fair prepares for opening day

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Get ready for corn dogs and funnel cakes because Thursday is the opening day of the Ozark Empire Fair. Before heading to the fairgrounds, look at everything you need to know.

SAFETY

To keep everyone safe from the hot temperatures, officials want to remind everyone who’s coming to be sure and hydrate while enjoying the fair. Pay attention to how you feel. If you notice that you are getting too hot, feel dizzy, or get too tired, take a break in one of the air-conditioned buildings. If you think you may need medical attention, first aid providers are on the grounds ready to help you out.

“If you need attention, go into guest services and just have them check you out,” said Ozark Empire Fair General Manager Aaron Owen. “There’s always medics on staff and a whole security team and public safety team to get you in there, and hydrate you, and cool you down. We hope that doesn’t happen, but if it does, we’re prepared for it.”

A first aid station is located at the center of the fairgrounds.

KY3 GRANDSTAND

There is so much fun at the Ozark Empire Fair this year, and one of the many hubs of entertainment is the KY3 Grandstand. There will be monster trucks, demolition derby, truck and tractor pulls, and a few concerts here. Some artists include Lou Gramm, Vanilla Ice, and the Ying Yang Twins, who will perform Friday night. Then the stage gets taken down, and the dirt trucks roll in for the O’Reilly Outlaw Monster Truck show. This happens within a 24-hour time, and crews work round the clock to ensure it’s all safe and ready to go.

“On Saturday night, they just get the main stage platform folded up, and then we drop the top down, and it looks like a big teepee out in the corner of the grandstand,” said Operations Manager Casey Owen. “If you come out on Saturday for the monster trucks and look down there a lot and there’s just a big white tent-looking thing, that’s our stage folded up.”

Fair officials also work with the Greene County Emergency Management to monitor dangerous weather conditions. Suppose the wind speeds get too high or there is lightning in the area. In that case, emergency officials communicate with fair managers to coordinate a safety and evacuation plan to prevent a catastrophe.

Click HERE for a list and ticket info on all KY3 Grandstand performances.

LIVESTOCK

One of the main features of the fair is the livestock shows. Farmers from all over the Ozarks bring in their cows, pigs, and poultry in hopes of taking home a blue ribbon.

The Junior livestock shows start Friday morning. FFA ad 4H kids can show off the hard work they have put in all year to prepare their animals. These kids get up early to bottle feed the animal before school. They then continue to work with and care for the animal to prepare it for the show. From cows to rabbits, there are all kinds of animals to see.

“We’ve got 3000 exhibits,” said Aaron Owen. “We got different species, small animal species here. They change out throughout the fair about every three days. We got a lot of beef cattle in the first part, then those changed out on Sunday, and then we moved in dairy cattle and more beef cattle.”

For a schedule of the livestock shows, CLICK HERE.

ENTERTAINMENT

You can enjoy several free shows with free admission to the fair. The Knights of Valor will perform mid-evil sword fighting techniques, an exotic petting zoo, and world-traveling magicians. The Missouri Department of Conservation building will showcase the nature and creatures in the state and provide educational opportunities for the whole family. When it comes to music, there are musicians in several locations throughout the fairgrounds, and you can even show off your vocals at the karaoke stage.

For more entertainment information, CLICK HERE.

CARNIVAL RIDES AND FOOD

When people think of coming to the fair, they probably think of the iconic Ferris wheel. This is just one of the many rides families can enjoy while visiting the fair. If you want to enjoy some of the rides, tickets are required. You can purchase 5 Tickets: $6, 25 Tickets: $25, 55 Tickets: $50, or purchase wristbands. Wristbands for Monday-Thursday: $30 and Friday-Sunday: $35, $3 Day is on Monday, August 1st. Admission is $3 per person, parking is $3 per car, several food items will be $3, and ALL RIDES will be $3 per ride!

The pandemic impacted the number of vendors that attended the fair in 2020 and 2021. This year there are as many vendors on the fairgrounds as there were pre-pandemic.

“A lot of people have come back, and a lot of new people have come out,” said Aaron Owen. “The big Ferris wheel is back. We haven’t had it in three years. The carnival is looking pretty cool.”

For more information on fair food, Click HERE.

For a map of the fairgrounds, CLICK HERE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.