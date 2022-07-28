Advertisement

Sprite will no longer be sold in green bottles

Coca-Cola is retiring Sprite's green plastic bottles for more environmentally-friendly clear...
Coca-Cola is retiring Sprite's green plastic bottles for more environmentally-friendly clear ones.(samuraioasis via canva)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Sprite has been recognized for its green cans and bottles for decades, but that packaging is changing.

Coca-Cola announced Wednesday it’s retiring Sprite’s green plastic bottles for more environmentally-friendly clear ones.

Sprite’s current plastic contains green polyethylene terephthalate, an additive that can’t be recycled, but the clear bottles will be able to be recycled into new ones.

The changes are expected to take effect starting in August.

Other Coke beverages, including Fresca, Seagram’s and Mello Yello, will also be replaced with clear containers in the coming months.

With the changes, Coke said it’s projected to reduce about 20 million pounds of new plastic waste compared to 2019.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing ball python found in north Springfield women’s bedroom wall
Neighbor’s missing ball python found in north Springfield woman’s bedroom wall
Walmart is slashing prices.
Walmart slashing prices on clothes and more
A push to get enough signatures from six of Missouri's eight Congressional districts for...
Missouri’s marijuana ballot push in trouble
MGN Online
Driver killed in a crash near Highlandville, Mo.
Heat advisories for the southern Ozarks until 8 Wednesday evening
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain chances keep going up!

Latest News

Experts say families need more resources to find good care.
Child Care Crisis: Experts say not enough resources for parents
Child Care Crisis: Experts say not enough resources for parents
Financial advisors explain consumer trends and what you should do with your money
U.S. attempts Russian release of Americans Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan.
U.S. attempting work release of Griner, Whelan from Russia