Taste of the Ozarks: Buffalo Chicken Stuffed Peppers

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Grab those green peppers from the garden for this Taste of the Ozarks recipe.

Buffalo Chicken Stuffed Peppers

2 large bell peppers cut in half and seeds removed

2 cups shredded or chopped cooked chicken

3 oz cream cheese cut into small cubes

½ cup franks red hot sauce

1/3 cup crumbled blue cheese

1/3 cup ranch dressing

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Place chicken, cream cheese, and sauce in a bowl and mix to combine. Place bell peppers on a greased cookie sheet. Fill each pepper with chicken mixture, and top with blue cheese. Bake the peppers for 25 minutes. Drizzle them with ranch dressing. 

The recipe serves 4.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing ball python found in north Springfield women’s bedroom wall
Neighbor’s missing ball python found in north Springfield woman’s bedroom wall
Uvalde Investigation
Fact Finders: FBI randomly knocking on doors?
A family was shot to death at an Iowa campground; only a child survived.
Family murdered in tent at campground, 9-year-old boy the only survivor
A mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean has people wondering what caused it.
What is this mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean?
The heaviest rain will likely fall Friday night into Saturday, with more possible through Sunday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Scattered storms through the weekend

Latest News

TASTE OF THE OZARKS: S’mores Bites
TASTE OF THE OZARKS: S’mores Bites
TASTE OF THE OZARKS: S’mores Bites
Taste of the Ozarks: S’mores Freezer Pops
Taste of the Ozarks: S’mores Freezer Pops
Taste of the Ozarks: Red, White, and Berry Ricotta cups
Taste of the Ozarks: Red, White, and Berry Ricotta cups