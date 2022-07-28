Taste of the Ozarks: Buffalo Chicken Stuffed Peppers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Grab those green peppers from the garden for this Taste of the Ozarks recipe.

Buffalo Chicken Stuffed Peppers

2 large bell peppers cut in half and seeds removed

2 cups shredded or chopped cooked chicken

3 oz cream cheese cut into small cubes

½ cup franks red hot sauce

1/3 cup crumbled blue cheese

1/3 cup ranch dressing

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Place chicken, cream cheese, and sauce in a bowl and mix to combine. Place bell peppers on a greased cookie sheet. Fill each pepper with chicken mixture, and top with blue cheese. Bake the peppers for 25 minutes. Drizzle them with ranch dressing.

The recipe serves 4.

