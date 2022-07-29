Authorities expect slick roads this weekend; stress to drive carefully

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Possible showers this weekend will help lawns but could impact road conditions.

Kelly McGowan, field specialist in Horticulture with Greene County MU extension, said this drought has taken a toll on the environment.

“This is probably one of the worst droughts I’ve seen in my nine years with University of Missouri Extension,” said McGowan.

Many Missourians are well aware of the drought just by looking at their yards, but McGowan said many don’t know that the possible future rain may not be as impactful as people think.

“The ground is so dried out, it’s just not able to absorb it,” said McGowan. “We’re not going to be able to soak up as much as people think that we will.”

McGowan said the future rain could put everyone in a hectic position.

“We’re going to see more flooding in residential areas,” said McGowan. “The lawns just can’t soak it up, and we’re going to see it run off in the street.”

Also, Mike Novak, the division chief of training for Branson Fire rescue, explains after this long period of heat, short rainfalls make the oil on roads emerge.

“Rise to the surface much like Italian dressing, you know, because oil and water don’t mix,” said Novak.

Novak said oil rising on roads causes potential danger.

“If it’s just misting, that’s probably going to be even a worst-case scenario versus a heavy rain initially because it’s going to not wash all that debris away so the roads will stay slicker longer,” said Novak.

Novak said if there is a worst-case scenario like being waterlogged in a flood, be proactive.

“It doesn’t really matter the size of vehicle you have. Fast-moving water can sweep any size vehicle away, regardless of how big it is,” said Novak. “Slow down. Be careful.”

Authorities said if you are going to drive at night this weekend, be extremely careful because many times if there is standing water, you will not be able to tell.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.