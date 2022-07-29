Child Care Crisis: Springfield businesses offer unique solutions for child care

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Family needs are changing, so child care facilities have to change too to meet needs.

Some are doing that now by offering unique services to help those who might otherwise not have safe options.

Child Care Crisis/KY3 (ky3)

KY3 News is working with the Springfield Daily Citizen to address the lack of child care in the Ozarks. CLICK HERE for more coverage.

Kids Inn is a new drop-in child care facility and the first of its kind in Springfield.

“You don’t have to pay for a full week’s tuition,” Kellee Fiscus, the Director of Facility at Kids Inn, says. “Just pay for when you need the care.”

Anytime you need care, you can drop your child off. You pay by the hour or day.

“You have a job interview, and you just need care for that hour and a half that you’re going to be gone. Then that’s what we’re here for,” Fiscus says. “Or the students that have classes that need just that little bit of help while they’re in class.”

It’s a concept local parents seem to like. The day registration opened, more than 375 people hit their website. It’s a backup plan for parents just in case for all ages, including infants and toddlers.

With long lists of parents hoping to get quality child care, child care facilities can be particular. Kids can be kicked out for undesirable behaviors leaving parents in a tough spot.

According to Jennifer Davis from Little Steps Big Dreams Daycare and Learning Center LLC, throwing toys, biting, or yelling can end a child’s enrollment.

But she takes these kids.

“I refer to them as my wild things,” David says. “They need more space.”

They thrive in her mostly outdoor program. She also opens her doors to children with autism too.

By mainly being outdoors and having plenty of areas to explore, Davis says many kids don’t have the behavioral issues she was told they would when they enrolled with her.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.