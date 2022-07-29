Do Good with Daniel: Drew Lewis Foundation’s Fashion Forward 2022

This Do Good with Daniel story gives you a preview of Drew Lewis Foundation's Fashion Forward 2022 event happening Friday, August 5.
By Daniel Posey
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Sending kids back to school in style!

That’s the goal for Fashion Forward, a Drew Lewis Foundation event the local nonprofit is hosting on Friday, August 5th at the Historic Fox Theatre on Park Central Square in Springfield.

Daniel Posey talked to Meghan Storey & Zack Wilson about what you can expect from Fashion Forward this year. You can read more about the event here.

