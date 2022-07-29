ENDANGERED PERSON: Police ask for help locating missing Springfield man

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 1:48 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for helping to find 46-year-old James Robert Ames.

According to police, he was last seen at Easy Living assisted living facility in Springfield. Staff noticed he was missing and could not find him after searching the building. He was reported missing Thursday night, and it is believed he left on foot.

Officials say Ames is diabetic, bipolar, schizophrenic with mild intellectual abilities, and is not able to care for himself. They say he is likely wearing a ball cap, red shirt, blue jeans, and blue shoes.

If you see Ames or have information that may help locate him, you are asked to call 911, or call the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at 417-868-4040.

Endangered person: James Robert Ames
Endangered person: James Robert Ames(Greene County Sheriff's Office)

