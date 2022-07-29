Gov. Parson gives update on expediting flood damage assessments in St. Louis area

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson gave an update on efforts to speed up disaster assessments after record flooding hit the St. Louis region.

According to the governor, Missouri State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) damage assessment experts are in the field working alongside local emergency managers to assess storm damage and estimate repair costs.

Because the flood damage was very extensive, SEMA deployed eight emergency coordinators to work with local officials to speed the process by which Governor Mike Parson can request a federal major disaster declaration and federal assistance.

“Because of the devastating impact of the record rainfall and flooding, we’ve deployed multiple SEMA team members from across the state to take part in what is normally a process handled by local assessment teams,” Gov. Parson said. “The combined state-local teams are making steady progress, despite Thursday’s additional flooding, which means we will be able to expedite our request for Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) teams to conduct Joint Preliminary Damage Assessments, and ultimately a federal Major Disaster Declaration.”

Gov. Parson would like to remind affected residents to document any and all damage, including with photographs, before starting any repairs, retain all receipts and to contact their local emergency manager to report damage.

The first of several one-stop shops providing disaster assistance for flood survivors will be held in Wentzville, Mo. on Tuesday, August 2.

According to a release, SEMA has been working with volunteer and faith-based organizations to create these events, known as a Multi-Agency Resource Centers (MARCs).

Gov. Parson’s office describes a MARC as a central location for flood survivors to receive recovery resources and assistance information.

Resources that will be available include:

Emergency clean-up supplies

Emergency food boxes

Food stamp replacement services

Emergency financial assistance

Insurance information

Legal and other disaster-related services

The Wentzville MARC will be hosted at the Element Church, 100 Mall Pkwy, Unit 500, Wentzville, MO 63385 on Tuesday, Aug. 2, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Anyone impacted by the recent flooding is encouraged to attend. Childcare is available at the MARC.

Please bring proof of address.

A second MARC will be hosted at the John F. Kennedy Community Center, 315 Howdershell Road, Florissant, MO 63031 on Wednesday, August 3 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Gov. Parson says plans for two additional MARCs are being finalized.

“Our first responders have responded quickly to this unprecedented flooding, and we’re extremely grateful for the selfless work of good Samaritans who’ve gone out of their way to assist others,” Gov. Parson said. “Lives have been saved because of swift action. We and our local partners are determined to move quickly at every step in this process so that the St. Louis region can rebuild, recover, and move forward.”

