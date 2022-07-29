Greene County Commission shares renovation plans for county’s campus facilities

The Greene County Commission presented the Campus Plan to the public and media on Friday at the Greene County Public Safety Center in Springfield.(ky3)
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The Greene County Commission presented its Campus Plan for renovations.

The Campus Plan is a proposal of existing facility renovations and possible future expansions of the Greene County Judicial Courts Facility, former Sheriff’s Office & Jail, Administration Building, and Historic Courthouse. The plan is not finalized yet and is subject to change. Additionally, the commission has not allocated any taxpayer dollars to the projects.

The campus renovations will cost approximately $19 million. Bonds issued from the 2017 county sales tax will pay for the renovations. N-FORM Architecture, the design studio chosen to draft a facilities space and needs study, met with all Greene County officeholders and department heads in 2021 to review their needs, available space, and the county budget.

There are five primary objectives in the Campus Plan: pave the parking lot west of the Historic Courthouse on N Boonville, meet the needs of the officeholders, efficiently utilize space, consolidate offices on campus, and meet the county’s budget.

Construction on the new Greene County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) & Jail was completed in April, relocating all GCSO staff into one building and opening up space at five existing county facilities.

The Campus Plan proposes to renovate the Greene County Judicial Center and the Justice Center, and construct new courtrooms in both facilities.

An expanded single-entry secure lobby would be built for citizens to gain access to both buildings.

