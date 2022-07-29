Greene County Judge Calvin Holden retiring from bench

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County Judge Calvin Holden worked his last day in court on Friday.

Judge Holden began service as a circuit court judge in 1996. His official last day is Sunday.

The 31st Circuit Judicial Commission nominated Greene County Associate Circuit Judges Jerry Harmison, Jr. and Todd Myers and Assistant U.S. Attorney Randall Eggert as options to replace Holden. Governor Mike Parson will have 60 days to appoint one nominee from those options.

