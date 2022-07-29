Judge delivers verdict in death of Ozark County teenager in 2017

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Greene County judge delivered a not guilty verdict in the case against an Ozark County woman accused of the death of her teenage daughter.

Judge Calvin Holden announced his decision Friday following a month of deliberations in the murder trial of Rebecca Ruud. She faced a first-degree murder charge in the death of Savannah Leckie, 16, in 2017. The judge found Ruud guilty of abandoning a corpse.

Judge Holden wrote in his decision there was a lack of evidence, creating reasonable doubt in the case.

Investigators argued Ruud killed Leckie, then burned her remains on an Ozark County farm. The state called two former inmates jailed with Ruud as key witnesses in the case on Wednesday. They testified she confessed in jail to the murder.

The defense argued she placed the teen’s body in a burn pile but did not kill her. They say Leckie committed suicide, and Ruud panicked when she found her daughter dead.

