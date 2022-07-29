Missouri State University receives more funding to complete underpass project

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri State University received new money to finish an underpass project on campus.

The school received $750,000 to complete the project. The school had already spent $3.5 million on the project near the intersection of Grand and National. Construction started in the fall of 2021 when MSU discovered storm sewer pipes had to be rerouted. It prompted the university to ask for more money.

“We had been working with the city on this project, and as we got into it, discovered challenges under the street that nobody knew were there,” said University president Clif Smart. “Sewer lines, water lines, other things in different places making the project bigger and more expensive than anticipated.” He said, “the city views this as an important project as well, and so they agreed to contribute some out of the ARPA funding.”

President Smart says the plan was to finish the project as the Goodman Amphitheater is completed on September 9. Obstacles make a concrete finish date difficult to determine. They are adding that challenges with labor, the scope of the project, and materials prices, the date of completion remains obscure. They do know that they wish to have it completed by the fall before homecoming.

And while the project is taking longer than anticipated, some students say that a minor inconvenience is worth the project gets done right.

“Rather it is done right and the right way than them to rush it and slap a sticker on it and call it good,” said student Rachel Hanks.

