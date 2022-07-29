Murder charges filed in the death of missing man found in Camden County

MONTREAL, Mo. (KY3) - Prosecutors filed murder charges in the death of a man found in Camden County.

Eric Brandon Cole faces second-degree murder charges in the death of Tanner Elmore. He also faces stealing, abandonment of a corpse, and conspiracy to distribute drug charges in the case.

Investigators say Cole had been with Elmore on the night of June 7. They say the two had agreed to buy drugs in Jefferson City. Investigators say Elmore overdosed in Jefferson City. They say he did not get help, passing multiple hospitals, fire stations, and police stations with NARCAN.

Police say Cole admitted to dragging Elmore out of the vehicle and leaving him on McCubbin’s Road on the night of June 7. Deputies found the body on July 14.

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office had previously asked for the public’s help locating Elmore, considering him a missing person.

Cole has been in the Cole County Jail on unrelated charges. A judge did not issue any bond in the case.

