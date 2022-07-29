Negro Leagues Baseball Museum kicks off ‘Thanks a Million, Buck’ fundraiser

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As the city continues to celebrate the Hall of Fame induction of Buck O’Neil, the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum has announced a new fundraising effort in his name.

Museum president Bob Kendrick unveiled the “Thanks a Million, Buck” initiative to support the NLBM and the completion of the Buck O’Neil Education and Research Center at the site of the Paseo YMCA. It was at that location Andrew “Rube” Foster established the Negro Leagues in 1920.

The program’s goal is to raise at least $1 million from Friday to Nov. 13, which would have been Buck O’Neil’s 111th birthday, Kendrick said.

The site dedicated to the fundraiser is active. You can support the effort and learn more about the initiative here.

