Police arrest man for beating woman at Springfield apartment complex

Rostell King faces two domestic assault charges.
Rostell King faces two domestic assault charges.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a man for beating a woman at a Springfield apartment complex.

Rostell King faces two domestic assault charges.

Investigators say a woman was walking down a hallway of the apartment complex, turned a corner, and King was standing in front of her. Investigators say he took a closed fist and hit the woman multiple times in the face.

King will appear before a judge again on August 8.

