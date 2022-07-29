Police arrest man for beating woman at Springfield apartment complex

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a man for beating a woman at a Springfield apartment complex.

Rostell King faces two domestic assault charges.

Investigators say a woman was walking down a hallway of the apartment complex, turned a corner, and King was standing in front of her. Investigators say he took a closed fist and hit the woman multiple times in the face.

King will appear before a judge again on August 8.

