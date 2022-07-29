Police: Man screaming, banging on front doors was bloody, nearly naked

By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STOCKTON, Calif. (Gray News) – Police in California say a man is not expected to survive after he was found bloody and nearly naked, banging on people’s doors and screaming.

The Stockton Police Department said officers were called to a neighborhood late Wednesday evening for reports of a suspicious person walking up to people’s front doors and screaming.

When officers arrived, they found a man sitting on a vehicle wearing only his underwear. He was also bleeding from his head.

Officers said as they approached him, he fell off the car and began rolling on the ground, screaming. Police said the man also threw rocks at the officers.

Medics were called to the scene and the man was placed on a gurney and put in an ambulance. Stockton police said a short time later, the man became unresponsive, and first responders attempted CPR. He was taken to the hospital but is not expected to survive.

Due to the man becoming unresponsive while in police custody, the Stockton Police Department launched a multi-agency critical incident investigation to ensure proper protocols were followed. The San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office, San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Bureau of Investigation, the California Department of Justice, and the San Joaquin County Medical Examiner’s Office are involved in the investigation.

Police are not publicly identifying the man. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call the Stockton Police Department’s Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323.

